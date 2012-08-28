(Confirms investors' interest, adds debt figure, background)

MILAN Aug 28 Struggling Italian real estate management company Prelios warned on Tuesday that its 2012-2014 targets were no longer achievable after posting a 125.7 million euro ($157.96 million) loss in the first half.

The loss, which is more than one-third of the company's capital, was from a writedown of 90 million euros on its 11.7 billion euro real estate portfolio, and for restructuring costs.

Prelios said two potential investors, Fortress and the Merloni-Caputi consortium had confirmed their interest in taking a stake in the company.

The new investment would involve recapitalisation to restore balance to the group's overall financial structure and would also involve its lenders, Prelios said.

The company said it mandated its chairman Marco Tronchetti Provera to call an extraordinary shareholders' meeting in the wake of the loss.

"It is assumed that the company will continue as a going concern," it said in a statement.

Revenue fell to 64.8 million euros from 86.3 million euros the year before.

Prelios said it would set new targets after taking extraordinary measures, without providing details.

In November, Prelios said it aimed to reduce its net debt to 390 million euros by the end of 2012, and to 220 million euros by the end of 2014.

Net debt was 497.5 million euros at the end of the first half, it said.

($1 = 0.7958 euros) (Reporting by Jennifer Clark; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)