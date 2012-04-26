MILAN, April 26 Italian real estate company
Prelios said on Thursday talks were under way with
Germany's second-largest builder Bilfinger & Berger
and others over the sale of assets, confirming a report in the
Italian press that sent the shares up more than 15 percent.
"The company confirms talks are underway, as part of a
competitive process, for the possible sale of its German service
platform," Prelios said in a statement.
"The process involves also German company Bilfinger &
Berger, which has expressed interest in buying stakes in some
Italian services units and in a minority stake in Prelios SGR,"
the statement added.
Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Thursday that the German group
had offered to buy Italian real estate group Prelios's German
assets, 51 percent of its Italian assets, and 10 percent of its
asset management fund Prelios SGR.
(Reporting By Danilo Masoni)