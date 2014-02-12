MILAN Feb 12 Italian property firm Prelios
said on Wednesday it had agreed to sell 18,000 German
homes held by its Solaia joint venture to Austria-based
Immofinanz for 162 million euros ($220 million).
The Italian company said it expected to book a loss of
135-145 million euros from the sale of the portfolio which it
owned through Solaia, a tie-up with Deutsche Asset & Wealth
Management.
The transaction gives the assets an enterprise value -
market capitalisation plus debt, minority interests and
preferred shares, minus cash and cash equivalents - of 917
million euros, Prelios said.
Prelios said its board had agreed to start talks with the
Fortress Group over possible integration of their non-performing
loans, and managing their real estate assets.
(Reporting by Isla Binnie, editing by David Evans)