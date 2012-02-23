* Unipol committed to Fondiaria merger - source

* Fondiaria-shareholder UniCredit still backs Unipol plan

* Private equity funds ready to invest 450 mln euros (Releads, adds Unipol, Unicredit comment, sources)

By Stephen Jewkes and Andrea Mandala

MILAN, Feb 23 Investors backing a plan brokered by Mediobanca to rescue troubled insurer Fondiaria-SAI SpA by merging it with peer Unipol are sticking to their guns after a leading shareholder in Fondiaria said he would consider a rival offer.

At the end of January, investment bank Mediobanca got cooperative-controlled Unipol to agree to save the money-losing Fondiaria in a four-way merger deal.

But private equity funds Palladio Finanziaria and Sator have since acquired 8 percent of the insurer and said they are ready to pump up to 450 million euros ($599.1 million) into Fondiaria parent Premafin to shore up its capital.

"Unipol will continue with its Fondiaria merger plans," a source close to the Bologna-based group said on Thursday.

Salvatore Ligresti, owner of Premafin and a top Fondiaria shareholder, said earlier on Thursday he was open to all proposals to bail out the insurer.

Fondiaria, which just five years ago had a market capitalisation of 5 billion euros, has withered to about 710 million under the management of the Ligresti family. It is expected to post a loss of more than 1 billion euros in 2011.

Italy's biggest vehicle insurer, Fondiaria is 35.8 percent owned by Premafin which, in turn, is controlled by the Ligrestis.

UniCredit, which owns 6.9 percent of Fondiaria and is a leading creditor bank, said it continued to back the Unipol project. "We believe Unipol's plan is the right one," the bank's Chief Executive Federico Ghizzoni said.

Mediobanca, a bulwark of Italian capitalism, has more than 1 billion euros of loan exposure to Fondiaria. Sources said the bank has tried for years to flank the Ligrestis with other managers to help put the group on an even keel, but continually met with resistance.

NO MERGER

The offer by Palladio and Sator, conditional on the two companies reaching 60 percent of Premafin, does not envisage any merger. "Fondiaria doesn't need a merger. It just needs a new management team and fresh capital. Mergers just mean more fees for banks," a source close to the matter said.

But industry watchers point out the funds' offer is subject to creditor banks agreeing to a restructuring of debt.

"A fundamental condition is that the banks agree on the debt restructuring: Unicredit and Mediobanca have therefore responsibility for the final deal structure," an insurance analyst said.

On Wednesday a source close to the matter told Reuters French insurer AXA was looking to snap up some of the assets that Unipol and Fondiaria could be asked to sell if their merger goes through.

A merger of Fondiaria and Unipol would create an insurance champion with a 32 percent share of non-life business and 37 percent of the motor sector, which could prompt antitrust calls for a sale of some assets.

AXA head Henri de Castries, who paid a surprise visit to Mediobanca on Wednesday, said the group was interested in growing in Italy.

Shares in Fondiaria, which have risen around 120 percent since the end of January, closed down 13 percent at 1.47 euros. ($1 = 0.7511 euros) (Editing by Will Waterman and David Holmes)