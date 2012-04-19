* Seizure part of probe of Fondiaria's Ligresti family

* Family head investigated for market rigging-source

* Fondiaria due to decide on Unipol rescue plan Thursday (Recasts, adds Unipol, source comments)

MILAN, April 19 Italy's tax police have seized a 20 percent stake in Premafin, the holding company controlling the country's No. 2 insurer Fondiaria-SAI, as part of a widening judicial probe that complicates plans by peer Unipol to save the troubled insurer.

Magistrates also put Salvatore Ligresti, the patriarch of the family controlling both Premafin and Fondiaria , under investigation for alleged market rigging, an investigative source said.

In a statement on Thursday, the tax police said they had seized shares belonging to two foreign trust funds in an important listed holding as part of an ongoing judicial investigation involving market manipulation.

A judicial source named the company in question as Premafin and said magistrates suspected the two funds, based in the Bahamas, had bought Premafin's shares between 2009 and 2010 to support the stock price.

Investigators allege that the two funds are linked to the Ligresti family, which the Ligrestis have denied, saying they own 51.3 percent of Premafin and not more.

The probe, which also includes fraudulent bankruptcy allegations for two other holdings of the Ligresti family, is casting a shadow over Unipol's plan to rescue Fondiaria through a four-way merger that involves three capital increases.

Fondiaria's board was meeting on Thursday to give its verdict on Unipol's offer. Premafin has already conditionally accepted the deal and approved a 400-million-euro capital increase reserved for Unipol.

Under Ligresti ownership, Fondiaria, Italy's biggest car insurer, has seen its market value shrink over the last five years to 498 million euros from over 5 billion euros. In 2011 it shocked the market with a loss of more than 1 billion euros.

In a separate statement on Thursday, Unipol reiterated that under its agreement, it was committed not to take any legal action against managers and auditors at the Fondiaria group in the 2007-2011 period.

(Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)