MILAN Dec 14 Italian holding company Premafin, which controls Italy's largest motor insurer Fondiaria-SAI, said it had hired Italy's Leonardo & Co to advise on its debt and possible capital management measures at FonSAI.

On Tuesday, Fondiaria-SAI said it was looking at various options to boost its financial strength, including a capital increase.

On Monday, Fondiaria-SAI hired Goldman Sachs to advise on a speedy and effective series of capital measures to lift its weak capital. (Reporting by Michel Rose)