MILAN, July 17 Premafin, the holding company that controls loss-making Italian insurer Fondiaria-Sai said on Tuesday shareholders will meet in August to discuss a motion put forward by a judicial custodian on the company's planned capital hike.

The statement said shareholders would meet on August 23 or 28 depending on attendance to consider anulling the capital hike agreed in June.

On June 12, shareholders at the debt-laden Premafin approved a 400 million euro ($503.36 million) cash call reserved for Unipol to be used to help fund a bigger 1.1 billion euro rights issue at Fondiaria aimed at restoring its depleted capital base. (Reporting by Philip Baillie)