MILAN, July 17 Premafin, the holding
company that controls loss-making Italian insurer Fondiaria-Sai
said on Tuesday shareholders will meet in August to
discuss a motion put forward by a judicial custodian on the
company's planned capital hike.
The statement said shareholders would meet on August 23 or
28 depending on attendance to consider anulling the capital hike
agreed in June.
On June 12, shareholders at the debt-laden Premafin approved
a 400 million euro ($503.36 million) cash call reserved for
Unipol to be used to help fund a bigger 1.1 billion
euro rights issue at Fondiaria aimed at restoring its depleted
capital base.
