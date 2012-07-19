(Adds Cimbri's first name and role)

MILAN, July 19 Premafin, the holding company that controls troubled Italian insurer Fondiaria-SAI , made a 400 million euro capital increase on Thursday, taking one of the last major steps towards a planned four-way merger aimed at rescuing Fondiaria.

The cash call at Premafin was taken up entirely by Bologna-based insurer Unipol and is a part of a complex deal which also includes twin 1.1-billion euro capital increases both at Unipol and Fondiaria.

"The capital increase has been completed, and Premafin, in turn, took up its stake of Fondiaria's capital increase," U nipol Chief Executive C a rlo Ci mbri told journalists as he left the notary office where the papers had been signed giving Unipol an 83 percent stake in Premafin.

Unipol agreed in January to come to the rescue of Fondiaria, which needs capital.

The planned merger, which will create a competitor for Italy's No.1 insurer Assicurazioni Generali, may now be approaching a conclusion after suffering several setbacks.

Capital increases at Unipol and Fondiaria started on Monday and will run until Aug. 1. (Reporting by Andrea Mandala)