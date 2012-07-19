(Adds Cimbri's first name and role)
MILAN, July 19 Premafin, the holding
company that controls troubled Italian insurer Fondiaria-SAI
, made a 400 million euro capital increase on Thursday,
taking one of the last major steps towards a planned four-way
merger aimed at rescuing Fondiaria.
The cash call at Premafin was taken up entirely by
Bologna-based insurer Unipol and is a part of a
complex deal which also includes twin 1.1-billion euro capital
increases both at Unipol and Fondiaria.
"The capital increase has been completed, and Premafin, in
turn, took up its stake of Fondiaria's capital increase," U nipol
Chief Executive C a rlo Ci mbri told journalists as he left the
notary office where the papers had been signed giving Unipol an
83 percent stake in Premafin.
Unipol agreed in January to come to the rescue of Fondiaria,
which needs capital.
The planned merger, which will create a competitor for
Italy's No.1 insurer Assicurazioni Generali, may now
be approaching a conclusion after suffering several setbacks.
Capital increases at Unipol and Fondiaria started on Monday
and will run until Aug. 1.
(Reporting by Andrea Mandala)