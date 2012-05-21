BRIEF-Group 1 Automotive expands board appoints new director
* Group 1 Automotive Inc says expanding its board of directors to 10 directors and has appointed Carin M. Barth to fill newest position
MILAN May 21 Italian insurer Milano Assicurazioni agreed on Monday to continue talks over a planned merger with Unipol on the basis of a proposal by major shareholder Fondiaria-SAI to give it a 10.7 percent stake in the new merged entity.
Bologna-based Unipol agreed in January to a complex deal brokered by top investment bank Mediobanca to rescue loss-making Fondiaria in a four-way merger involving Fondiaria parent Premafin and its unit Milano Assicurazioni.
But Premafin, Unipol and Fondiaria are having trouble reaching an agreement on merger terms.
Milano Assicurazioni called a shareholder meeting to be held in the first half of July to appoint a new board after two other members resigned on Monday. (Reporting by Antonella Ciancio)
