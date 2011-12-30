MILAN Dec 30 Premafin, the
largest shareholder in Italian insurer Fondiaria-SAI,
will inform the market in a timely manner on any manifestations
of interest it receives, the Ligresti family holding said on
Friday.
Premafin's shares are suspended limit up, indicating a rise
of 16.71 percent, after newspaper reports said the company's
banks are looking for new investors for the holding company.
"In reference to the news reports today, Premafin says there
is no concrete news to communicate beyond that in press releases
issued in the last few days," it said.
"The company will provide the market on a timely basis
whatever manifestations of interest should become solid in a
definitive proposal," it said.
Last week Fondiaria-SAI announced a 750 million euros rights
issue in a move that could loosen the grip of the Ligresti
family on the insurer and see the arrival of private equity and
other investors.
(Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)