MILAN, April 19 Italy's tax police seized a 20 percent stake in holding company Premafin, which controls Italy's No. 2 insurer Fondiaria-SAI, as part of a judicial probe on market manipulation, the tax police and a judicial source said on Thursday.

The stake in question is held directly and indirectly by two foreign trusts, the tax police said in a statement.

The seizure, part of an ongoing investigation by Milan prosecutors, could complicate a planned merger of Fondiaria with peer Unipol.

The investigation indicated that the price of the shares in question had been manipulated, the tax police said.

(Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)