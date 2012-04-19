BRIEF-Saudi's Tawauniya appoints Abdul Aziz Bin Hasan al Bouq as CEO
* Appoints Abdul Aziz Bin Hasan al Bouq as CEO, effective April 21, 2017
MILAN, April 19 Italy's tax police seized a 20 percent stake in holding company Premafin, which controls Italy's No. 2 insurer Fondiaria-SAI, as part of a judicial probe on market manipulation, the tax police and a judicial source said on Thursday.
The stake in question is held directly and indirectly by two foreign trusts, the tax police said in a statement.
The seizure, part of an ongoing investigation by Milan prosecutors, could complicate a planned merger of Fondiaria with peer Unipol.
The investigation indicated that the price of the shares in question had been manipulated, the tax police said.
(Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)
FRANKFURT, Feb 26 Bonus cuts at German flagship lender Deutsche Bank, announced in January, have so far not led to a mass exodus of employees, one of its board members told a German weekly newspaper.
MUMBAI, Feb 26 U.S. private equity firm Lone Star has joined up with Indian infrastructure financier IL&FS to invest in struggling Indian infrastructure projects, the companies said on Sunday.