* High-speed trading, tough markets spur out-of-hours
interest
* Seen as a place for data, research-driven strategies
* Volumes have risen recently but still relatively small
By Lionel Laurent
LONDON, Aug 20 On most weekday mornings over the
past year, Paris-based financial trader David Sibi has turned on
a computer program designed to try and beat the U.S. stock
market before it even opens.
Scouring multiple trading venues that offer U.S. shares,
albeit with some restrictions, before the official opening of
the New York Stock Exchange and the NASDAQ at 9.30 a.m., the
program uses a combination of news and market analysis to work
out which shares to buy before selling them at the open.
Sibi, 37, head of Arbitrage Technology, is one of a limited
number of traders focused on the pre-market - a risky, volatile,
thinly traded world mostly populated by hedge funds and
broker-dealers willing to stomach potentially painful price
swings.
But it is a world that also offers the chance of richer
pickings than the regular trading day, which is seen to be
dominated by high-speed electronic traders who can outrun slower
rivals and where long-term volatility is low, limiting profits.
"Regular trading has become very difficult," said Sibi, in a
telephone interview. "But in the pre-market, you are in another
world...You're not up against the same people. You are no longer
just prey to high-frequency traders as you usually are. You're
on an equal level."
The pre-market, particularly for U.S. stocks, has for some
become a refuge - despite the risk of losses - from high-speed
traders that depend on a reliable flow of orders to be
cost-effective. The chance to analyse data and information
without the need for speed is worth the extra risk, according to
Sibi.
The risks of pre-market trading have caught the eye of
regulators such as the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission,
which publishes guidelines on how to trade out of regular hours.
While regulators are not investigating pre-market trading
specifically, a recent batch of enforcement actions against
other opaque trading practices such as the use of dark pools run
by big global banks - coupled with incoming rules in Europe that
aim to make markets more transparent - have also alerted
investors to the risks of trading in the murkier areas of the
market.
Pre-market off-exchange trading also exists in Europe but it
is much less electronic than in the U.S. and requires an
investment bank or market-maker to quote prices. Asia is the
least developed in terms of electronic trading and investors
rely more on exchanges, which do not have pre-market sessions
for regular shares.
HUNTING GROUND
Other hedge-fund investors echoed the view that the
pre-market was a valuable hunting ground for strategies driven
by data and research.
"It is understandable that trading in the pre-market is seen
as offering more opportunity and more chance to gain an edge
based on information or data rather than speed," said Jasvir
Biriah, managing partner at hedge fund London-based Premaeus
Investments.
"However, it also carries more risk, with spreads being
larger and volume and liquidity being less than regular market
hours. Our strategies allow us to use a blend of pre-market and
regular trading but it tends to be driven by the client's
appetite for risk."
Data from U.S. broker TradeStation shows that pre-market
trading as a proportion of the regular day's trading volume has
risen slightly over the past few years, though it is still only
0.4 percent on average of overall volumes of the NYSE and 0.7
percent for the NASDAQ. Volumes are still well below their 2007
peaks.
"Even though this volume has grown, it's still so small,"
said Stanley Dash, VP at TradeStation. "I do think that it may
be indicative of a certain amount of positioning by
institutions...And there is more pre-market liquidity and
trading in NYSE big caps than there was even a few years ago."
Pre-market trading can often spike on results: U.S. retailer
Kate Spade & Co's shares rose more than 6 percent in
heavy pre-market trading last Tuesday after it released
earnings. However, the company warned after market open that
gross margins were being hit by intense competition, which sent
its shares down 30 percent in record volumes.
"MUG'S GAME"
Behind some of the hedge funds and traders willing to take
bigger risks in the pre-market are the brokers and banks willing
to facilitate their trades - and potentially lose money.
Big banks have since the financial crisis become jumpier
about incurring losses and about using their balance sheet for
trading but some London-based bankers admitted the pre-market
was a source of business with valuable clients and that they
were open to wading into riskier waters to secure commissions.
"The pre-market is a bit of a mug's game," said one equities
banker, on condition of anonymity. "But it's a question of
getting the wheels turning before the market opens so that the
flow comes back to us during the day. The aim is not to lose too
much money."
Other traders at European hedge funds and brokers said that
banks had generally cut back on activities such as market-making
but that it was still possible to trade large blocks of shares
with them over the counter ahead of the open.
The lack of clear information flow meant that some banks
lost money because they were either less well-informed than the
hedge funds trading in the stock or under pressure to strike a
deal even if the price was not ideal, several traders said.
Given these risks, it will be a long while before
out-of-hours trading carries the same kind of legitimacy as
regular intraday trading. But for now, a select group of
investors and brokers are willing to take potential losses as
they search for wrinkles in an increasingly smoothed market
environment.
"Generally speaking, it's a completely different market
before 9.30 a.m.," said Jeffrey Bacidore, head of algorithmic
trading at ITG. "Spreads are wider and markets are a lot more
volatile."
(Editing by Anna Willard)