Nov 14 Premier Farnell Plc, a
distributor of small electronics and electronic parts, warned
that full-year operating margins would be slightly below prior
year levels as it experienced softer trading conditions in Asia
and Europe.
The company reported a 2.7 percent rise in sales per day in
the third quarter, reflecting a lower contribution from its
industrial products business compared with an "exceptionally"
strong period last year.
Sales in Akron Brass, the company's industrial products
division, fell 5.8 percent. The company had a major contract win
from Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd in the second half
of last year.
(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bangalore; Editing by
Gopakumar Warrier)