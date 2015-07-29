July 29 Premier Farnell Plc, a
distributor of small electronics and electronic parts, said it
expected a 10 percent decline in first-half adjusted operating
profit after sales growth per day in its main markets slowed in
the second quarter.
Shares in Premier Farnell were down 10.14 percent, making
the stock one of the largest percentage losers on the London
Stock Exchange on Wednesday.
Chief Executive Laurence Bain said the board had recently
commenced a review of the group's operations.
The company, which sells products from nozzles for fire
hoses and de-icing machines to household soldering guns, said
its second-quarter sales growth per day had slowed significantly
sequentially, particularly in its North American and UK markets.
Premier Farnell, which makes and sells the Raspberry Pi - a
mini, low-cost computer its founders created to help millions of
people get online and learn to code, said in June that its
first-half adjusted operating profit would be marginally below
last year's as it works to implement a new global structure.
Premier Farnell had said in June last year that it would
combine its marketing and distribution businesses to boost
performance. The operations accounted for about 80 percent of
its total turnover last year.
(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by
Anupama Dwivedi)