Sept 17 Engineering supply group Premier Farnell Plc said it would sell its industrial products division Akron Brass and stop direct operations in Brazil after it forecast a fall in first-half adjusted operating profit.

The company, which makes and sells the Raspberry Pi - a mini, low-cost computer its founders created to help millions of people get online and learn to code, said it would rebase its dividend policy and target dividend cover in the range of 1.5 times to 2 times going forward.

The latest move will deliver 4 million pounds ($6 million) in benefit for this year, the company said.

Premier Farnell said in July that it expected a 10 percent decline in first-half adjusted operating profit after sales growth per day in its main markets slowed in the second quarter. ($1 = 0.6450 pounds) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)