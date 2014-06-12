June 12 Premier Farnell Plc, a
distributor of small electronics and electronic parts, said it
would combine its marketing and distribution businesses in the
Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific regions to boost performance.
The company said current trading was in line with the
reported performance for the first three months of the year,
when sales per day grew 2 percent.
Premier Farnell, which sells about half a million products
ranging from batteries to CCTV cameras in more than 100
countries through its websites including Newark, Farnell and
element 14, said it expected the cost of reorganisation to be
about 8 million pounds ($13 million).
"The simplified global structure will deliver operating
efficiencies and enable the group to benefit from economies of
scale," Premier Farnell said in a statement.
The company, which started out as a radio parts seller in
1939, said the reorganisation would see annual cost savings of 6
million to 8 million pounds, with a minimal boost to the current
financial year. The full benefits are expected in 2016.
The marketing and distribution business accounted for about
80 percent of Premier's total turnover last year.
Shares in the company were up 0.86 percent at 210.2 pence at
0729 GMT on Thursday on the London Stock Exchange.
($1 = 0.5956 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bangalore; Editing by
Gopakumar Warrier)