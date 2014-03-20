March 20 Premier Farnell Plc, a distributor of small electronics and electronic parts, reported an 8 percent rise in full-year pretax profit, helped by strong sales in emerging markets in the second half of the year.

Pretax profit for the year ended Feb. 2 rose to 74.8 million pounds ($124.3 million) from 69.0 million pounds a year earlier.

Revenue rose 2.6 percent to 968 million pounds.

Premier Farnell sells roughly half a million products ranging from batteries to CCTV cameras in more than 100 countries through its websites including Newark, Farnell and element 14.

The company's shares closed at 220 pence on the London Stock Exchange on Wednesday. ($1 = 0.6014 British Pounds) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)