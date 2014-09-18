Sept 18 Premier Farnell Plc, a
distributor of small electronics and electronic parts, reported
a 4.5 percent fall in first-half pretax profit, hurt by subdued
sales in its marketing and distribution division in the Americas
and Europe.
Pretax profit for the six months ended Aug. 3 fell to 36.4
million pounds ($59.3 million) from 38.1 million pounds a year
earlier.
Revenue fell 3.8 percent to 479.3 million pounds.
The marketing and distribution business accounted for about
80 percent of Premier's total turnover last year.
Premier Farnell sells roughly half a million products
ranging from batteries to CCTV cameras in more than 100
countries through its websites including Newark, Farnell and
element 14.
(1 US dollar = 0.6133 British pound)
(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bangalore; Editing by
Gopakumar Warrier)