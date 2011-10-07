* CEO says reaching deal with banks is immediate priority
* FD says confident of reaching agreement on refinancing
* FD says would be close to breaching interest covenant
* To focus on 8 key brands, sell non-core businesses
* Shares down 37 percent
By Matt Scuffham
LONDON, Oct 7 Britain's biggest food
manufacturer Premier Foods on Friday warned its
full-year trading profit would be below market expectations and
said it was in talks with its banks to relax the terms of key
tests of its financial health.
Shares in the company, which have collapsed from a high of
288 pence in 2007, were down 35.5 percent to 6.454 pence at 1021
GMT, valuing the business at 144 million pounds.
"Our immediate priority is to conclude discussions with the
banks to revise our banking covenants and put in place
refinancing facilities," said new chief executive Michael
Clarke, who joined the company in September from Kraft .
Clarke said talks with its banks were focussed on ensuring
that appropriate banking covenant headroom is maintained and
extending its current banking facilities past their current
maturity date of December 2013.
"We're pretty optimistic at the moment about concluding an
appropriate deal," Finance Director Jim Smart told reporters on
a conference call.
Investec Securities analyst Martin Deboo said he expected
the consensus forecast for Premier Food's 2011 operating profit
to fall by over 10 percent to below 200 million pounds.
"Now the question is whether this company can survive. To
say that all this adds up to a baptism of fire for new CEO Mike
Clarke feels like the understatement of the year," he said.
Premier Food's next covenant test is due at the end of the
year and Smart said trading during the remainder of the year
would hold the key as to whether the company would pass the test
based on its current criteria.
"We're a little bit close to our interest covenant. That's
artificially tight because as we did disposals and as we locked
in our swaps we lost a little bit more income than the interest
rate that comes off the bank debt," Smart said.
Premier Foods has been selling businesses to bring down its
debt, which ballooned following the acquisitions of RHM and
Campbell Soups' UK and Irish business. However, it said net debt
at the year end would be higher than the 850 million pounds
currently expected by the market.
Clarke set out plans to rejuvenate the business and said he
had identified eight key brands which the business would focus
on going forward -- Ambrosia, Batchelor's, Bisto, Hovis, Loyd
Grossman, Mr. Kipling, Oxo and Sharwood's.
Premier Foods said it would actively seek to dispose of
other businesses and the downsizing of the business would help
it significantly exceed its 20 million pounds cost saving target
by 2013.
The company said total sales fell by 3.6 percent to 477
million pounds ($734 million) in the third quarter with sales
volumes dropping 8 percent.
Its market share dropped by 1.9 percent in value terms and
2.1 percent in overall sales volumes.
Premier Foods' customers have been struggling as consumers,
hit by subdued wages growth, a lack of credit and government
cutbacks, make economies to cope with rising prices.
Premier Foods was also hit by a row with a major customer --
said by analysts and media to be Tesco -- which refused
temporarily to stock its products after it put up prices to
offset raw material cost inflation.
Pressure on consumers was laid bare on Wednesday as top
retailer Tesco posted one of its biggest-ever quarterly falls in
underlying sales, while rival J Sainsbury reported only
modest growth.
