LONDON, April 13 U.S. spice maker McCormick Foods walked away from its takeover proposal for British food company Premier Foods on Wednesday.

McCormick said in a statement that it had decided it would not be able to propose a price that would be recommended by Premier's board, while also delivering appropriate returns for its own shareholders.

Premier issued a statement noting McCormick's decision. (Reporting by Martinne Geller in London; Editing by Alexander Smith)