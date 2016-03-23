(Corrects headline and first paragraph to say that McCormick has approached Premier Foods, not made an offer)

March 23 Britain's Premier Foods rejected a second approach by McCormick & Co to buy the company, saying the possible offer undervalued the company.

Premier Foods said on Wednesday McCormick's possible offer of 60 pence per share represented an insufficient premium to its enterprise value, and backed its forecast for full-year profit.

The latest possible offer represented a premium of about 90 percent to Premier stock's close on Wednesday.

Premier shares jumped as much as 59 percent in early trading, before paring some of the gains to trade at 44.57 pence.

Premier said McCormick first approached Premier on Feb. 12, offering 52 pence per share for the company. Premier rejected that possible offer as it "significantly undervalued" the company and its prospects. The stock closed at 31.75 pence on Feb. 12.

Premier is known for products such as Oxo seasonings and Bisto gravy, while McCormick is known for brands such as Lawry's and Club House.

McCormick has until April 20 to make a firm offer as per British takeover rules.

Premier also said it signed a cooperation deal with Japan's Nissin Foods Holdings Co Ltd that would let Premier sell Nissin's products in the United Kingdom. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anand Basu and Gopakumar Warrier)