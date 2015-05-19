LONDON May 19 The owner of Mr Kipling cakes,
Premier Foods, said a rise in marketing spending on its
top brands and improving volume growth in the grocery market
would offset the pressures from a supermarket price war and help
it meet profit forecasts.
The company said on Tuesday profit on a proforma basis, as
it moves from a calendar fiscal year to an early April year-end,
fell 6 percent, as expected, to 131 million pounds ($205
million) on sales down 4.5 percent, adding trade was improving.
Group sales in its final quarter fell 0.6 percent with
branded sales flat, representing a fourth straight quarter of
improvement as advertising and new products helped boost demand.
Under chief executive Gavin Darby, who joined in 2013, the
firm has slimmed its operations and reinvested cost savings into
increased marketing on a core group of brands such as Mr Kipling
and Ambrosia deserts to drive sales.
Progress has been hit though by recession-hardened shoppers'
penchant for more own-brand products and discounter stores -- a
trend that has rocked Britain's leading supermarkets, Premier
Foods' biggest customers, and sparked a price war.
The group said on Tuesday, however, that discounter growth
was slowing as traditional supermarkets fight back. Steadily
rising volume growth in its categories and the wider UK grocery
market, and shoppers' improving disposable incomes were also
positives for the firm, it said.
"While we expect the trading environment in the coming
quarters to be challenging, our expectations for the year are
unchanged," Darby said.
