LONDON Nov 10 Premier Foods reported higher second-quarter sales of its branded foods, which include Oxo seasonings and Bisto gravy, on Tuesday, its first quarterly rise in two years.

Sales of its branded foods rose 1.6 percent in the quarter to Oct. 3, the company said. Overall, revenue rose 2.4 percent in the quarter to 175 million pounds ($264.48 million).

($1 = 0.6617 pounds) (Reporting by Martinne Geller, editing by Louise Heavens)