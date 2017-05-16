REFILE-BRIEF-Safran announces IAG places order for 110 CFM LEAP-1A engines
* ENGINES TO POWER A TOTAL OF 55 AIRBUS A320NEO FAMILY AIRCRAFT
LONDON May 16 Premier Foods reported lower sales and earnings on Tuesday, citing tough trading conditions, and announced a change in strategy to focus more on cost efficiencies and cash generation.
The maker of Mr Kipling cakes and Bisto gravy said full-year group underlying sales fell 1.4 percent to 790.4 million pounds ($1.02 billion).
Adjusted profit before tax fell 11.8 percent to 74.2 million pounds, and adjusted earnings per share fell 12.2 percent to 7.2 pence in the year ended April 1.
"With the industry changing rapidly, we have updated our strategy to give an equal focus to revenue growth, cost efficiencies and cash generation," Chief Executive Gavin Darby said in a statement.
($1 = 0.7743 pounds) (Reporting by Martinne Geller; Editing by Mark Potter)
LONDON, June 19 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 1.88 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION IMPACT (pence) Exper
LONDON, June 19 Aviation insurers have launched a model contract continuation clause to keep policies in place after Britain leaves the European Union, trade body the International Underwriting Association said on Monday.