LONDON Oct 23 British food manufacturer Premier
Foods reported lower third-quarter sales on Thursday,
hurt by UK consumers doing more of their shopping online or at
discount chains that stock their own brands.
"Market conditions in the third quarter have proved to be
increasingly demanding with unprecedented structural changes
across the industry gathering pace," said Chief Executive Gavin
Darby.
The maker of Mr. Kipling cakes and Bisto gravy said total
sales fell 4.7 percent to 177 million pounds. Sales of its
branded goods fell 4.1 percent.
The company has recently announced a new business unit
structure with new leaders to improve its agility, focus and
accountability.
It said its trading profit for 2014 would be toward the
lower end of market expectations.
