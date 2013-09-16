Sept 16 Premier Inc, which supplies medical and
surgical products to hospitals, is set to raise as much as $733
million from its initial public offering of 28.2 million shares
after it said the shares were expected to be priced between $23
and $26 each.
Current owners - 181 hospitals, health systems and
healthcare organizations - will own 80 percent of the company in
Class B shares after the IPO.
JP Morgan, BofA Merrill Lynch and Wells Fargo Securities are
the lead underwriters to the offering, Premier Inc said in a
filing with regulators.
The company's net profit rose to $7.4 million in the year
ended June 30, 2013 from $3.9 million a year earlier. Revenue
grew 13 percent to $869.3 million.
The company intends to list itself on the Nasdaq under the
symbol "PINC."