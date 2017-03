LONDON Feb 26 Oil producer Premier Oil has reduced its capital expenditure programme this year to $920 million, Finance Director Richard Rose said in a presentation, down from $1.2 billion spent last year.

The company also plans to save more than $600 million in expenditure over the coming three years, of which $285 million is expected to come from capex, Rose said.

(Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by Jason Neely)