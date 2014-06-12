LONDON, June 12 Oil and gas explorer Premier Oil
said on Thursday it had received government approval for
its North Sea Catcher area fields which are expected to start
production in 2017.
The fields in the central North Sea will produce 96 million
barrels of oil equivalent, with peak production of around 50,000
barrels of oil per day, Premier Oil said.
The company will drill 22 subsea wells on the Catcher,
Varadero and Burgman fields and transport the retrieved oil by
tankers, while gas will be exported through the SEGAL
facilities.
"The Catcher area development shows that there continues to
be an extraordinary level of interest in North Sea oil and gas,
which is excellent news for industry and for the whole of the
UK," British Energy Minister Michael Fallon said in Premier
Oil's statement.
