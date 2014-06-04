LONDON, June 4 Oil explorer Premier Oil said it has contracted a rig for its exploration programme in the Falkland Islands where it will drill at least four wells starting in the second quarter of next year.

The energy firm also discovered more gas at its Tuna Block offshore Indonesia which has increased the site's gross resource estimate to 100 million barrels of oil equivalent, it said on Wednesday.

Falkland Oil and Gas Limited announced in a separate statement it would share the rig in the Falklands, participating in a six-well exploration programme, which includes three Premier Oil-operated wells and another two operated by Noble.

(Reporting by Karolin Schaps)