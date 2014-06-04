LONDON, June 4 Oil explorer Premier Oil
said it has contracted a rig for its exploration programme in
the Falkland Islands where it will drill at least four wells
starting in the second quarter of next year.
The energy firm also discovered more gas at its Tuna Block
offshore Indonesia which has increased the site's gross resource
estimate to 100 million barrels of oil equivalent, it said on
Wednesday.
Falkland Oil and Gas Limited announced in a
separate statement it would share the rig in the Falklands,
participating in a six-well exploration programme, which
includes three Premier Oil-operated wells and another two
operated by Noble.
(Reporting by Karolin Schaps)