* Keeps 2012 avg production f'casts of 60,000-65,000 boepd
* CEO says to focus on existing portfolio in 2012
* Says has not accessed Rockhopper data room
* Declines comment on Rockhopper interest
* FY production of 40,400 boepd vs. 40,000-45,000 forecast
By Sarah Young
LONDON, Jan 19 British oil firm Premier
Oil confirmed it was on track to grow production by
around 50 percent over the course of this year, in line with its
previous target, and said it would focus more on existing assets
than new acquisitions this year.
Premier plans to bring two new projects in the North Sea
onto production this year which will help it meet its 60,000 to
65,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) target, putting
it on course to significantly exceed 2011's average output.
The company also has five other projects awaiting final
investment decisions and plans to concentrate on its existing
assets after completing a number of acquisitions last year.
"We will continue to look (at acquisitions), we always do,
but the priority will remain our existing portfolio because
we've got developments moving forward," chief executive Simon
Lockett said in an interview with Reuters on Thursday.
Recent media reports said the company, whose main assets are
in south east Asia and the North Sea, was interested in
partnering with oil firm Rockhopper to develop an oil
field off the Falkland Islands in the South Atlantic.
"I don't comment on market rumours," Lockett said when asked
whether Premier was interested in partnering with Rockhopper.
He said Premier had not accessed Rockhopper's data room, a
tool set up to help would-be bidders assess the quality of the
asset on offer.
When asked if the firm planned to access the data room in
future, he repeated that he did not comment on market rumours.
PRODUCTION GOAL
Premier posted average production at the lower end of its
guidance for 2011, estimating output at an average 40,400
barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) in 2011 compared to
the 40,000 to 45,000 boepd range it forecast.
The company added that it reached its goal of producing
60,000 boepd by the end of 2011 after output at two projects in
Vietnam and Indonesia ramped up.
"Premier has made good progress with its key development
projects that underpin strong production growth of around 50
percent in 2012," said Citi analysts in a note.
Shares in Premier, which have risen 19 percent in the last
month, traded up 0.4 percent to 420.2 pence at 0848 GMT,
outperforming the European oil and gas sector which was 0.1
percent higher, and valuing the firm at around 2.25 billion
pounds ($3.47 billion).
($1 = 0.6490 British pounds)
(Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Matt Scuffham and Helen
Massy-Beresford)