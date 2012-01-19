* Keeps 2012 avg production f'casts of 60,000-65,000 boepd

* CEO says to focus on existing portfolio in 2012

* Says has not accessed Rockhopper data room

* Declines comment on Rockhopper interest

* FY production of 40,400 boepd vs. 40,000-45,000 forecast (Adds CEO comments, analyst comments, share price)

By Sarah Young

LONDON, Jan 19 British oil firm Premier Oil confirmed it was on track to grow production by around 50 percent over the course of this year, in line with its previous target, and said it would focus more on existing assets than new acquisitions this year.

Premier plans to bring two new projects in the North Sea onto production this year which will help it meet its 60,000 to 65,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) target, putting it on course to significantly exceed 2011's average output.

The company also has five other projects awaiting final investment decisions and plans to concentrate on its existing assets after completing a number of acquisitions last year.

"We will continue to look (at acquisitions), we always do, but the priority will remain our existing portfolio because we've got developments moving forward," chief executive Simon Lockett said in an interview with Reuters on Thursday.

Recent media reports said the company, whose main assets are in south east Asia and the North Sea, was interested in partnering with oil firm Rockhopper to develop an oil field off the Falkland Islands in the South Atlantic.

"I don't comment on market rumours," Lockett said when asked whether Premier was interested in partnering with Rockhopper.

He said Premier had not accessed Rockhopper's data room, a tool set up to help would-be bidders assess the quality of the asset on offer.

When asked if the firm planned to access the data room in future, he repeated that he did not comment on market rumours.

PRODUCTION GOAL

Premier posted average production at the lower end of its guidance for 2011, estimating output at an average 40,400 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) in 2011 compared to the 40,000 to 45,000 boepd range it forecast.

The company added that it reached its goal of producing 60,000 boepd by the end of 2011 after output at two projects in Vietnam and Indonesia ramped up.

"Premier has made good progress with its key development projects that underpin strong production growth of around 50 percent in 2012," said Citi analysts in a note.

Shares in Premier, which have risen 19 percent in the last month, traded up 0.4 percent to 420.2 pence at 0848 GMT, outperforming the European oil and gas sector which was 0.1 percent higher, and valuing the firm at around 2.25 billion pounds ($3.47 billion). ($1 = 0.6490 British pounds) (Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Matt Scuffham and Helen Massy-Beresford)