Canada's SNC-Lavalin offers to buy WS Atkins for 2,080p/shr
April 3 Canada's SNC-Lavalin Group Inc has offered to buy British engineering and consultancy firm WS Atkins for 2,080 pence per share, Atkins said on Monday.
March 10 Premier Oil Plc
* Gas production from pelikan field in natuna sea block a offshore indonesia commenced on 9 march 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London Equities Newsroom)
DUBAI, April 3 State-run Bahrain Petroleum Co (Bapco) has started two weeks of negotiations with international contractors to clarify bids to expand the Sitra oil refinery, estimated to cost around $5 billion.