LONDON Nov 9 Premier Oil is trying to keep its bank syndicate in place with a US$100m chunk of its syndicated loan earmarked for sale as another lender considers exiting the troubled independent oil company, loan traders said on Wednesday.

Premier Oil is struggling to complete a key refinancing that will amend its loan covenants and extend some maturities beyond 2017 as it grapples with the effects of the low oil price.

The prospective US$100m sale follows three recent loan sales and an attempted auction of US$250m of loans by Lloyds Bank on Monday afternoon.

"There is another US$100m block coming soon," a loan trader said.

Premier Oil declined to comment on the potential sale.

Premier Oil's share price has fallen by 15% since Monday morning.

The company issued a statement on Tuesday saying that negotiations on proposed refinancing "continue to progress towards a near term agreement".

Premier Oil also said in Tuesday's statement that it had received assurances that none of its senior lenders, including Lloyds Bank, have exited or are proposing to exit their loan position.

Loan brokers continue to test the syndicate's willingness to sell, which could be limited due to the low prices on offer, while the prospect of more sales and supply is curbing hedge funds' appetite, the loan traders said.

AUCTION WITHDRAWN

Lloyds withdrew the auction of a £100m term loan and a US$120m revolving credit on Monday after the term loan received no bids, and bids of around 40% of face value on the revolving credit failed to meet the reserve price of 50% of face value.

The auction followed three similar sales in recent weeks by Siemens, SMBCE and a US private placement at around 60% of face value, the loan traders said.

The drop in bid levels from the low 60s a few weeks ago to the low 40s reflects concern about the company's prospects, bankers and loan traders said.

"Strategically you don't get out at 50 unless you think it is bad," a banker close to the deal said.

Premier Oil is aiming to refinance US$3.2bn of drawn debt and US$800m of undrawn loans and has an agreement in place with around 22 of its lenders to work with the company to resolve the refinancing, bankers said.

"The company is working very hard to try to convince people to stay with them," a senior loan trader said.

(Editing by Christopher Mangham)