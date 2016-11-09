LONDON Nov 9 Premier Oil is trying to keep its
bank syndicate in place with a US$100m chunk of its syndicated
loan earmarked for sale as another lender considers exiting the
troubled independent oil company, loan traders said on
Wednesday.
Premier Oil is struggling to complete a key refinancing that
will amend its loan covenants and extend some maturities beyond
2017 as it grapples with the effects of the low oil price.
The prospective US$100m sale follows three recent loan sales
and an attempted auction of US$250m of loans by Lloyds Bank on
Monday afternoon.
"There is another US$100m block coming soon," a loan trader
said.
Premier Oil declined to comment on the potential sale.
Premier Oil's share price has fallen by 15% since Monday
morning.
The company issued a statement on Tuesday saying that
negotiations on proposed refinancing "continue to progress
towards a near term agreement".
Premier Oil also said in Tuesday's statement that it had
received assurances that none of its senior lenders, including
Lloyds Bank, have exited or are proposing to exit their loan
position.
Loan brokers continue to test the syndicate's willingness to
sell, which could be limited due to the low prices on offer,
while the prospect of more sales and supply is curbing hedge
funds' appetite, the loan traders said.
AUCTION WITHDRAWN
Lloyds withdrew the auction of a £100m term loan and a
US$120m revolving credit on Monday after the term loan received
no bids, and bids of around 40% of face value on the revolving
credit failed to meet the reserve price of 50% of face value.
The auction followed three similar sales in recent weeks by
Siemens, SMBCE and a US private placement at around 60% of face
value, the loan traders said.
The drop in bid levels from the low 60s a few weeks ago to
the low 40s reflects concern about the company's prospects,
bankers and loan traders said.
"Strategically you don't get out at 50 unless you think it
is bad," a banker close to the deal said.
Premier Oil is aiming to refinance US$3.2bn of drawn debt
and US$800m of undrawn loans and has an agreement in place with
around 22 of its lenders to work with the company to resolve the
refinancing, bankers said.
"The company is working very hard to try to convince people
to stay with them," a senior loan trader said.
