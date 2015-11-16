OSLO Nov 16 Norway's Det norske oljeselskap
is to buy Premier Oil's Norwegian business
in a $120 million cash deal, the companies said in separate
statements on Monday.
The transaction comprises Premier's 50 percent stakes in the
Vette development and the adjacent Mackerel and Herring
discoveries, a 50 percent interest in the Froey field and seven
exploration licences in the North Sea, Det norske said.
The Norwegian company said it would also benefit from
Premier's carry-forward tax losses, undepreciated tax balances
and exploration tax refunds equalling approximately 1.0 billion
Norwegian crowns ($114.98 million).
Premier Oil has 26 employees in Norway.
The transaction is subject to government
approval and is expected to complete by year-end, Det norske
said. It also said it would fund the deal with existing funds
and undrawn debt facilities.
Premier Oil said in its statement it will use proceeds from
the sale to pay down debts.
($1 = 8.6973 Norwegian crowns)
