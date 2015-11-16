(Refiles to clarify name is Det norske)
OSLO/LONDON Nov 16 Norway's Det norske
oljeselskap has agreed to buy Premier Oil's
Norwegian business in a $120 million cash deal that prompted
gains in both companies' shares.
The deal is one of a flurry of transactions made in the
Norwegian North Sea in the last month, showing buyers and
sellers are finding more common ground on price expectations.
Last month, E.ON sold its Norwegian oil and gas business for
$1.6 billion to Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman's fund
LetterOne and Det norske also acquired Svenska Petroleum's
Norwegian assets for $75 million.
The transaction comprises Premier's 50 percent stakes in the
Norwegian Vette development and the adjacent Mackerel and
Herring discoveries, a 50 percent interest in the Froey field
and seven exploration licences in the North Sea, the two
companies said on Monday.
Shares in Det norske were up 3.6 percent by 1028 GMT, while
Premier's shares were 6.25 percent higher, both outperforming
the European oil and gas index which was up 1.8 percent.
Det Norske's Premier deal is worth around 9 percent of its
market value but gives the asset-hungry company access to
relatively cheap barrels of oil, analysts at Swedbank, who
recommend buying the stock, said.
Det Norske said it would finance the deal with existing
funds and undrawn debt facilities and that it would benefit from
Premier's carry-forward tax losses, undepreciated tax balances
and exploration tax refunds equalling approximately 1.0 billion
Norwegian crowns ($114.98 million).
Premier will use the cash to pay down its mounting debt
pile, a move that was also wecomed by analysts.
"(This) looks to be a good deal for Premier. The Vette
project will still have struggled to reach sanction in this
environment so we believe this is a sensible move to crystallise
value and take pressure off the balance sheet," said BMO Capital
Markets analyst David Round, who rates Premier's shares as
'underperform'.
Last week, Premier said it had cut capital expenditure and
deferred some project development and exploration spending into
2016 partly to cope with lower oil prices.
The transaction is subject to government approval and is
expected to complete by year-end, the companies said.
($1 = 8.6973 Norwegian crowns)
(Reporting by Terje Solsvik in Oslo and Karolin Schaps in
London; Additional reporting by Stine Jacobsen and Ole Petter
Skonnord in Oslo; Editing by Jane Merriman)