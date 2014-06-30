LONDON, June 30 Independent oil producer Premier Oil has sold a package of six licences in the North Sea to Hungarian energy company MOL for $130 million, the company said on Monday.

The deal, which has an effective date of Jan. 1, 2014, includes Premier Oil's interests in the Scott, Telford and Rochelle fields which have produced around 3,700 barrels of oil equivalent per day for Premier Oil.

"This sale will allow our team in the UK North Sea to focus principally on our operated Solan and Catcher developments," said newly appointed chief executive Tony Durrant.

