LONDON, July 10 London-listed oil producer Premier Oil may upgrade its 2014 production guidance in August after better-than-expected output results over the first six months, newly-appointed Chief Executive Tony Durrant said.

"There is a chance because of the number of good things happening," Durrant said when asked whether he would adjust the firm's 2014 production forecast.

Premier Oil reported a 10 percent year-on-year rise in output over the first six months of the year, but it maintained its full-year guidance of 58,000-63,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

Shares in Premier Oil were trading 2.7 percent higher at 331.9 pence at 0707 GMT. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by Kate Holton)