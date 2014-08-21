LONDON Aug 21 Oil and gas explorer Premier Oil reported a 7 percent rise in first-half profit after tax, helped by a higher-than-expected increase in oil production from its British fields.

The company also said it was well funded with nearly $500 million in operating cash flow that it will use to finance its exploration campaigns, mainly in Kenya, Norway and the Falkland Islands, and dividend payments.

Despite stronger-than-expected production results Premier Oil left its 2014 output target unchanged at 58,000-63,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

