LONDON May 14 Oil and gas explorer Premier Oil reported a 13 percent rise in first-quarter production compared with the same period last year, thanks to strong output from fields in the UK and Vietnam.

The London-listed company maintained its yearly production target of 58,000-63,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day and said it had reduced its debt from year-end levels to $1.42 billion.

"Production is strong as we improve our operating efficiency. Current developments will add production and our new projects are achieving key milestones," said chief executive Simon Lockett.

The search for a replacement for Lockett, who announced his resignation in February, was still ongoing, Premier Oil said. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by Sarah Young)