(Recasts to correct development spending was adjusted up, not down)

LONDON May 13 Premier Oil produced less oil and gas in the first quarter of the year, but its output of 60,200 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) was above guidance, sending its shares higher on Wednesday.

The London-listed firm, whose operations stretch from the Falkland Islands to Indonesia, saw first-quarter production fall 8.5 percent year on year. This drop reflects an oilfield sale in the North Sea and some natural decline in output across its producing fields.

The oil firm revised its development spending up by $50 million to $750 million, bringing its total capital expenditure for 2015 up to $970 million.

Its exploration budget remains $220 million.

"Our focus remains on delivering our committed projects and managing our balance sheet while maintaining optionality in the portfolio for future growth as the oil price recovers," Chief Executive Tony Durrant said.

