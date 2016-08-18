UPDATE 3-Crisis-hit BT says Italian scandal now under control
LONDON Aug 18 Oil producer Premier Oil returned to profit in the first half of the year thanks to higher production that also allowed it to raise its full-year output target by four percent.
The London-listed firm, whose operations stretch from the Falkland Islands to Indonesia, on Thursday reported a first-half profit after tax of $167 million, compared with a $375 million loss the same period last year.
After reaching record-high production levels in recent weeks, Premier Oil said it now aimed for full-year output of 68,000-73,000 barrels per day, up from 65,000-70,000 bpd previously set.
The company said it was still in discussions with lenders about amending certain debt parameters. Premier Oil said debt levels stood at $2.6 billion at the end of June, higher than a year ago but down from the end of the first quarter. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps. Editing by Jane Merriman)
