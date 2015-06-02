LONDON, June 2 Oil producer Premier Oil
has struck a deal to take full ownership of its Solan oil
project west of Shetlands in the North Sea, taking over a 40
percent stake from project partner Chrysaor.
The transaction on the project, set to produce first oil in
the fourth quarter, entitles Chrysaor to payments that will
first be offset against a $530 million loan relating to capital
expenditure investments made in the field, Premier Oil said.
Separately, Premier Oil also agreed a $100 million contract
with FlowStream Commodities for the proceeds from 15 percent of
oil production from Solan for a period of time dependent on oil
prices and production levels.
"This will somewhat boost Premier's balance sheet and this
opens the door for a farm out of Solan post first oil," said
analysts at First Energy.
The deal is one of a handful of small-scale transactions
made in the North Sea this year, raising hopes for sellers to
attract buyers to the mature market.
"We continue to look at further opportunities to realise
value from the project," said Premier Oil Chief Executive Tony
Durrant.
(Reporting by Karolin Schaps; Editing by Mark Potter)