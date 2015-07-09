LONDON, July 9 Oil producer Premier Oil
has increased its 2015 exploration budget by $20 million to
account for higher investments in its drilling campaign in the
Falkland Islands, the company said in a trading update on
Thursday.
The London-listed firm, whose operations stretch from the
Falkland Islands to Indonesia, also said it had received an
offer for its Pakistan business and was starting a process with
interested parties to dispose of those assets.
The company expects revenue in the first half of 2015 of
$580 million, down 34 percent from a year earlier due to lower
oil prices and lower production levels as the result of a
disposal.
Premier Oil is scheduled to report half-year results on
August 20.
(Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by Jason Neely)