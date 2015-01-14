(Recasts to add job cuts, CEO quotes, details, background)
By Karolin Schaps
LONDON Jan 14 Oil producer Premier Oil
expects to book a $300 million impairment charge due to the
plunge in oil prices and plans to cut jobs and investment to
rein in costs, it said on Wednesday.
Oil companies across the globe are scrambling to deal with a
60 percent drop in crude prices in seven months, putting them
under pressure to find cost savings.
"As a result of the low Brent crude oil spot and forward
curve price at year end 2014, there will be a material
impairment charge in the second half on certain of our assets,"
the company said in a trading update covering last year.
Shares in the oil producer were down 6 percent at 0858 GMT.
Premier Oil, whose operations stretch from the Falklands to
Vietnam, also said it was reducing investments to develop fields
by 40 percent to around $600 million and that it was
renegotiating rates with suppliers to its top 25 projects.
"As the oil prices continue to remain low we are looking at
all our budgets so we do expect those cuts to continue," Chief
Executive Tony Durrant told Reuters.
The London-listed oil firm has already cut pay and headcount
among some of its contractors and employees and reductions are
expected to continue this year, he added.
"The entire industry is doing this, I don't think there's a
single joint venture in the world where people aren't looking at
budgets."
On Tuesday, sources close to the matter said fellow North
Sea oil producer Tullow was also planning job cuts.
Another consequence of Premier Oil's cost cuts is a decision
not to commit to any new exploration work beyond a portfolio of
eight key projects, including four in the Falkland Islands.
Premier Oil also said it expected production to fall to
55,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) this year,
excluding contribution from its North Sea Solan project that is
expected to come on stream this year.
Last year, Premier Oil exceeded the upper end of its
production target, reaching 63,600 boepd.
Despite the expected impairment charge, analysts said the
company was well placed to deal with low oil prices.
"Premier Oil looks well positioned to weather the current
weak oil price environment given its hedged production and focus
on operating and capital cost control," said Mark Henderson at
Westhouse Securities.
Premier Oil has sold forward around 40 percent of its 2015
base production.
(Editing by Paul Sandle and Mark Potter)