June 12 Premier Farnell Plc

* Today announcing move to an integrated, global organisational structure in its mdd americas and mdd europe & asia pacific marketing and distribution businesses.

* We anticipate that cost to achieve this reorganisation will be approximately £8million and annualised cost benefits, once fully implemented, will be in range of £6-8million

* Benefit in current financial year is likely to be minimal with full benefit anticipated in our 2016 financial year

* Current trading continues to be in line with update provided in our ims on 15 may 2014.