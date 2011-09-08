* Q2 adj pretax profit 23 mln stg vs 22.8 mln stg

LONDON, Sept 8 British electronic parts distributor Premier Farnell posted a slight rise in second-quarter profit and said further cost savings should help it meet full-year expectations.

The company, which in July issued a profit warning after its sales felt the effects of a global economic slowdown, on Thursday said adjusted pretax profit for the three months to the end of July rose 0.9 percent to 23 million pounds ($36 million).

First half pretax profit rose 6.6 percent to 47.1 million pounds, while the group also maintained its interim dividend at 4.4 pence per share.

The firm, which sells products ranging from batteries and chargers to computer consumables and security products in Europe, North America and Asia Pacific, said a 2 percent fall in August sales indicated that the economic environment was still tough.

"Across the global markets there was some significant movement around Purchase Managing Index (PMI) and some contraction in manufacturing activity... It could just be seasonal movement, July to August, it's very hard for us to tell. We will focus on our growth margin and cost plans, while investing in the business," Chief Executive Harriet Green told Reuters.

Shares in Premier Farnell, which have slumped 44 percent in the last six months, fell 3.6 percent to 165.35 pence at 0739 GMT in London on Thursday.

"First half results are slightly better than we feared but continue to highlight a difficult outlook, with August sales down 2 percent," wrote Investec analyst Guy Hewett, who retained his 'Hold' rating until PMIs stop falling.

The group, whose second quarter sales rose 1.4 percent, made 2.1 million pounds worth of cost savings in the period with a further 15 million pounds earmarked for the second half of the year.

"In taking these (cost saving) actions quickly and effectively we believe we will ensure maximisation of our sales, operating profit and cash positions to drive towards achieving our expectations this year," Green said.

According to a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll of 15 analysts, full-year pretax profit consensus is 93.74 million pounds.

In July, rival distributor Electrocomponents posted 14 percent growth in first-quarter revenue, boosted by its growing online business and market share.

