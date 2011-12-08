* Q3 adjusted revenue down 1 pct at 241.8 mln stg

* Adjusted pretax profit down 7 pct at 21.1 mln stg

* Gross margin, at 38.6 pct, down 2.1 pct

* Nov sales/day up slightly from Q3, but still below last year (Adds detail, background)

LONDON, Dec 8 British electronic parts distributor Premier Farnell reported a slight dip in third-quarter sales, and said it remained cautious on the global economic outlook.

"The quarter's profit was in line with our expectations, compared with last year's strong performance," the company said. "Although we remain cautious on the global economic outlook, the business has responded well to the challenging environment."

The firm, which sells products ranging from batteries and chargers to computer consumables and security products in Europe, North America and Asia Pacific, said adjusted pretax profit fell 7 percent to 21.1 million pounds ($33.1 million), while revenue was down 1 percent at 241.8 million pounds.

Gross margin, at 38.6 percent, was down 2.1 percent.

The company, however, added margins in November were up from third-quarter levels. It said November sales per day were also above third-quarter levels, but down slightly from last year.

Last month, rival distributor Electrocomponents posted an 18 percent rise in first-half profit, and said it would keep second-half costs flat to help offset the impact of tougher economic conditions.

Shares in Premier Farnell closed at 177.8 pence on Wednesday, valuing the business at just over 650 million pounds.

($1 = 0.6380 British pounds) (Reporting by Adveith Nair; Editing by Matt Scuffham)