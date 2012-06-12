BRIEF-Airbus says wins 2 net aircraft orders in January
* Says delivers 1 A350 aircraft in Jan Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, June 12 Electronic parts distributor Premier Farnell on Tuesday became the latest British company to see a protest over executive pay, with just under a third of its shareholders voting against its remuneration report.
The company said 32.1 percent of its shareholders voted against the report at its annual general meeting.
The vote comes amid falling profits at Premier Farnell, whose chief executive Harriet Green is to move to debt-laden tour operator Thomas Cook in July.
Many British companies have already been hit by investor revolts at shareholder meetings this year, with Andrew Moss, the chief executive of British insurer Aviva, stepping down after shareholders voted against his remuneration plans. (Reporting by Adveith Nair)
LONDON, Feb 3 (IFR) - Bank of Ireland and Allied Irish Banks, Ireland's two largest lenders, are on course to set up holding companies to help them meet regulatory requirements designed to facilitate future bank resolutions.
FRANKFURT, Feb 3 Deutsche Boerse and the London Stock Exchange will offer the European Commission to make small adjustments to their combined business in the area of derivatives clearing in a bid to win antitrust approval of their planned merger, two people familiar with the matter said.