Dec 6 British electronic parts distributor
Premier Farnell Plc said adjusted third-quarter profit
fell 18 percent due to lower revenue from its marketing and
distribution business, mainly in the United Kingdom.
Premier Farnell, which sells products such as batteries,
computer parts and security products to engineers in over 100
countries, said it was cutting costs in the current quarter and
expected to save 4 million pounds ($6.44 million) annually.
The cost cuts would help it save 0.8 million pounds in the
year ending February 2013, the company said.
Adjusted pretax profit slipped to 17.3 million pounds for
the third quarter from 21.1 million pounds a year earlier.
Sales fell 1.6 percent to 233.5 million pounds.
The company, which started out as a radio parts seller in
1939, posted a 2.3 percent fall in its marketing and
distribution business. UK revenue from the business fell 7.3
percent.
Revenue from the industrial products division grew 8.1
percent.
Premier Farnell gets 92 percent of total revenue from its
marketing and distribution business, while the industrial
products business brings in the rest.
In September, rival Electrocomponents Plc had warned
of a drop in profits this year due to adverse market conditions,
prompting it shift to low-margin products and discount further.
Shares in Premier Farnell were down 1.75 percent at 174
pence at 0815 GMT on the London Stock Exchange on Thursday.