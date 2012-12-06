* Q3 adj profit falls 18 pct; Rev down 1.6 pct
* Americas MDD rev falls 3.6 pct, Europe rev down 2.4 pct
* Premier expects cost cuts to help save 4 mln pounds a year
* Shares rise 7 pct
By Monika Shinghal
Dec 6 British electronic parts distributor
Premier Farnell Plc reported a sharp fall in
third-quarter adjusted profit, but investors took heart as the
company managed to stem a slide in revenue from Europe and the
United States.
Shares in Premier Farnell, which sells batteries, computer
parts and security products in more than 100 countries, rose as
much as 7 percent to 190 pence on Thursday.
Numis Securities analyst Steve Woolf said the rate of
revenue decline had eased in a number of regions, and the market
took that as a positive sign.
"The conditions in Europe plus the United States, we have
reached bottom of the year-on-year declines cycle," Woolf said.
"So things should improve on year-on-year terms unless we
take another macro letdown. This has caused the dramatic jump in
the share price at this point."
Revenue from the company's marketing and distribution (MDD)
business in Europe, excluding the United Kingdom, fell 2.4
percent in the third quarter from a year earlier. Revenue had
dropped 5.2 percent in the second quarter.
MDD revenue from the Americas fell 3.6 percent in the latest
quarter, compared with a 4.1 percent drop in the preceding
quarter.
Sales in the Asia Pacific region rose 8.4 percent in the
third quarter, after a 1.6 percent fall in the second quarter.
The MDD business accounts for 92 percent of Premier
Farnell's total revenue.
"It is about investors looking forward to the cyclical
upturn," said Robin Speakman of Shore Capital. "What we are
primarily talking about is the revenues in North America and
Europe seeing some recovery from the economic downturn that we
are currently in."
Premier Farnell, which began as a radio parts seller in
1939, also said it was cutting costs in the current quarter and
expected to save 4 million pounds ($6.4 million) a year.
The cost cuts will save about 800,000 pounds in the year
ending February, the company said.
PROFIT DISAPPOINTS
Premier Farnell's third-quarter adjusted profit fell 18
percent to 17.3 million pounds. Sales fell 1.6 percent to 233.5
million pounds.
MDD revenue fell 2.3 percent due to "less favourable market
conditions" in September and October compared with August, when
it saw a marginal growth. UK revenue from the business fell 7.3
percent.
Many retailers, particularly in Britain and Europe, are
struggling as consumers hold back spending in the face of job
insecurity, rising prices, subdued wage growth and government
austerity measures.
Revenue from the industrial products division grew 8.1
percent.
In September, rival Electrocomponents Plc warned of
a drop in profit this year due to adverse market conditions,
prompting it to shift to low-margin products and discount
further.
Shares in Premier Farnell were up 6.8 percent at 189.1 pence
at 1244 GMT on the London Stock Exchange.