LONDON, June 14 British electronic parts distributor Premier Farnell posted a slip in first-quarter profit as slowing sales in North America hurt progress made across Asia and in choppy European markets.

Premier Farnell, which said last month that Chief Executive Harriet Green would be joining tour operator Thomas Cook in July, said first-quarter adjusted pretax profit slipped 13 percent to 20.9 million pounds ($32.6 million) on sales down 5 percent at 241 million pounds.

The group, which sells products such as batteries, computer parts and security products to engineers in over 100 countries, said sales in both Europe and Asia Pacific grew on its fourth quarter by 2.1 and 8.5 percent respectively but North America fell 2.7 percent.

Sales in Europe, its biggest market, fell 7.3 percent year-on-year hurt by Euro zone turbulence.

"As comparators become easier from the middle of the year and with the benefit of a 53rd week we expect growth to return in the second half. However as we have limited forward visibility and in light of the economic outlook we remain cautious," its new Chief Executive Laurence Bain said.

In March the firm posted a slip in profit for its 2011/12 fiscal year, missing analyst expectations.

Shares in the FTSE 250 firm closed at 153.2 pence on Wednesday, down 43 percent on a year ago, valuing the business at around 578 million pounds.

